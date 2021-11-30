Police charge Fake cop after Ashford Collision

A 37-year-old man has been charged as part of an investigation into a collision in Ashford.

Kent Police was called to Beaver Road in the town at 2.55pm on Saturday 20 November 2021 where it was reported a silver Vauxhall Astra had collided with a fence.

It was reported that members of the public were threatened by one of the occupants of the vehicle at the scene, who at one point claimed he was a police officer.

David Saunders, of Beaver Road, Ashford, was charged with using violence towards others, impersonating a police officer, threatening a person with a knife, dangerous driving, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22 November and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 20 December.

Anyone who has any information regarding the collision and did not speak to an officer at the scene, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/240337/21.