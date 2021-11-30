A 37-year old man was arrested as part of a joint operation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit

The man was arrested at an address in the early hours of Tuesday, 30 November in the Harwich area under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984, on suspicion of the preparation or instigation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act, 2006.

Officers continue to search the address and the police operation was also supported by officers from Essex Police. The man remains in custody at an Essex police station.

The arrest is linked to suspected extreme right wing terrorism, and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public in relation to this.

The arrest is not connected to the murder of Sir David Amess MP.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said:

“I’d firstly like to reassure the local community in Essex and beyond that we are not aware of any imminent threat to the public in relation to this arrest today.

“However, with the terrorism threat level recently being increased to ‘severe’, I would like to remind the public of the need to remain vigilant and if they do see or hear anything suspicious, then please get in touch and report it to us.

“Officers from across the Counter Terrorism Policing network are working day and night to protect the public from those who might seek to cause us harm. The public can really help us with that by getting in touch if they spot something of concern.”

Every year thousands of reports from the public help the police keep communities safe from terrorism. If you see or hear anything suspicious or of concern, then it can be reported to police, in confidence, via 0800 789 321 or online at www.gov.uk/ACT.