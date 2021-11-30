Detectives investigating the murder of 16-year-old Rishmeet Singh in Southall have arrested a man

A 19-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on Tuesday, 30 November on suspicion of murder.

Rishmeet’s family have been updated on this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after police were called to Raleigh Road at 9.07pm on Wednesday, 24 November after reports of a stabbing that followed a fight involving a group of people.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found Rishmeet with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene a short time later.

The investigation is led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts continue to be with Rishmeet’s family and friends following this development in our investigation.

“While one man remains in custody, we still need anyone who has any information about the events that led up to Rishmeet’s death to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the incident room on 0208 721 4266 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7400/24NOV. Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.