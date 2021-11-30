Major fire has broken out on Godlingstone Heath in Swanage 600 square metres of heathland is well alight

A Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and rescue spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.26pm this evening from a member of the public who could see a lot of smoke coming from Studland Heath.

“Crews from Swanage (two), Westbourne, Poole, Christchurch, Hamworthy and Wimborne along with Land Rover pumps from Swanage, Poole, Hamworthy and Bere Regis, the Unimog from Wareham and a water carrier also from Poole are currently in attendance.

“Approximately 600 square metres of heathland is well alight, and our crews are working hard to put in a fire break to protect neighbouring properties.”