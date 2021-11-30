Two men have been sentenced after electricians found drugs and a gun whilst changing an electricity meter in a house in #Ickleford in North Herts
On 3 November 2020, whilst working in a property in Icknield Close, the electricians disturbed a bag causing the contents to fall out. Inside the bag was an adapted firearm and a large quantity of cocaine. The workmen called the police and officers immediately attended and seized the bag and its contents.
The weapons and drugs were then sent away for forensic analysis and Jack Kirkham, aged 21, and from Station Road in Arlesey, was forensically linked to the drugs after his fingerprint was found on the drug’s packaging and his DNA was later located on the trigger of one of the firearms. Kirkham was arrested and was also charged with possessing a firearm and a drug supply offence.
•Possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (Cocaine)
•Two counts of possession of a firearm (prohibited weapon)
•Possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid (CS Gas Cannister)
•Possession with intent to supply a controlled drug -Class A (Cocaine)
•Possession of a firearm (prohibited weapon)
