Officers are concerned for the welfare of Imogen, who has been missing from Brighton since Tuesday afternoon
Three men have been jailed after they were caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes
Three men have been jailed after they were caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes disguised as road surfacing material at a South Shields...
BMW is recalling 312,000 cars following an investigation by the BBC’s Watchdog Live programme. The show discovered that models including the 1 Series, 3...
A Faversham man who slashed the tyres of his victim’s car has been jailed for eighteen months
Levy Smith admitted the charge of criminal damage and was jailed when he appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on 5 November 2020. The 31-year-old of Newnham...
Teenager charged with possessing knife in Northfleet
An alleged knife carrier has been charged with two offences as Kent Police continues to crack down on knife crime. The 16-year-old, who is from the Chatham...
Enfield teenager airlifted to hospitial after being stabbed in the back
Police were called at approximately 5.43pm on Wednesday 13 October to a report of a stabbing around Hertford Road, Enfield, EN3. Officers attended the scene...
London Fire Brigade has today sent a team of firefighters to help assist colleagues at the Lancashire moorlands fire. Almost 300 firefighters from fire...
Cloning device found attached to Southampton cashpoint
This iPod cloning device was attached to the cash machine outside the co op at top of Warburton Road in Thornhill Southampton. The finder said:” Looks like...
Police arrest nine over Grenfell Fraud
Detectives investigating the fatal fire at Grenfell Tower have today, Thursday 7 June, made nine arrests for fraud. The arrests – of eight men and one woman –...
Officers investigating the death of a man in New Haw on Monday, 4 October are continuing to appeal for the public’s help
Detectives in Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime Team have been carrying out a number of enquiries as part of a murder investigation, following the death of a man...
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Taylor Cox have arrested a man on suspicion of murder
Police were called at 4.26pm on Tuesday, 8 June to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens, N19. Officers attended along with London Ambulance...
A deliberate act of arson has destroyed a large area of forest measuring 250 meters by 150 meters in the Forest of Avon Heath Country Park. 25...
Probe launched after 17 year old is attacked with acid
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault involving a noxious substance in east London. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 2...
#Every Little Helps as Tesco lorry hits Tunbridge Wells Bridge again
The A26 Eridge Road in Tunbridge Wells remains closed in both directions after a ‘Tesco lorry’ hit the railway bridge near the garden centre at about 3pm...
Two arrested after reports of Trio entering property with a gun
Two people have been arrested in Haringey following a call to police reporting a man armed with a firearm. Officers were called at about 11.20pm on Sunday, 31...
Rapist given an extended sentence of 22 years for count one of attempted rape
A man who tried to rape in a violent attack in a park in Merton has been jailed. Khaled Argoub, 21 of Garratt Terrace, SW17, was sentenced on Thursday, 17...
Thugs attack police vehicle during crime crack down
Three police vans have been attacked by vandals as officers carried out a knife sweep in Salford. The vehicles were damaged at around 4pm on Friday while...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of an out-of-control bonfire that had started to spread in Windmill Road, Sevenoaks
Four fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and water from a hydrant to extinguish the flames, which had spread to...
Firefighters were called to Ashford Road, Chilham just before 8.20pm to reports of a car on its side with a woman trapped inside. Firefighters used a short...
Emergency services called to London hotel after person swallows radioactive chemical
Emergency services have been called after a person is understood to have swallowed the synthetic radioactive chemical Americium. Police fire and Paramedics...
Update from Multiple stabbing in Enfield
Detectives continue to investigate after a woman and her children were attacked at a residential address in Palmers Green, Enfield. Police were called to...
A spokesman for the school said that they not had time to track and contact those students who may have been in close contact
A positive case of Coronavirus in Year 10 at Edgebarrow School in Bracknell has seen a closure put in place for all students. A spokesman for the school ...
Woman rushed to hospital after bridge fall
A woman has been rushed to hospital after she fell from a bridge onto the busy M26 motorway in Kent in Saturday morning. Officers from Kent roads policing...
Man stabbed to death in North London Blood Bath
A man in his 20s has been stabbed to death in #Hendon, north-west London. The man was attacked whilst he was driving a Silver VW Polo that ploughed into a...
Man who broke in to Melksham garage and caused thousands of pounds of damage jailed
Man who broke in to Melksham garage and caused thousands of pounds of damage jailed A man who broke in to a car garage in Melksham has been jailed. Ian...