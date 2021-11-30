BREAKING BRIGHTON SUSSEX

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Imogen, who has been missing from Brighton since Tuesday afternoon

November 30, 2021
Imogen is 24, white, 5’2”, of medium build and has short blonde hair. She also has a cochlea implant on the side of her head and is believed to be wearing glasses and a black fluffy jacket or blue North Face jacket.
She is known to frequent pubs and parks in Brighton.
If you see her, call 999 immediately, quoting serial 1067 of 30/11.
