Police are urgently searching for Ellie Read, also known as Elliott, who is missing from Horsham
An organised crime group (OCG) who conspired to supply the largest inland cocaine seizure to be sold across the North of England – including Warrington – have...
Five people charged with drugs and money laundering in Kent
Five people have now been charged as part of a drugs and money laundering investigation run by officers from the National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police...
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead at a flat in Bournemouth. At 5am today, Sunday 8 July 2018, Dorset Police was...
Two slavery victims awarded £130k compensation
Two modern slavery victims who were approached on the streets of Slovakia and brought to Peterborough with a promise of a better life have been awarded more...
Three men arrested following the theft of a cashpoint machine from the Co-op in Liphook, have been charged with conspiracy to burgle. The three are: Joseph...
Mum’s Plea to find precious Priceless Missing Parcel
A mum who is frantic with worry after there is still no trace of parcel. Louise Williams from Cardiff has taken to social media in attempt to find the...
Portsmouth Harbour reopened exclusion now lifted After Device confirmed Safe
Portsmouth port has reopened to traffic following the find of a Wartime mine discovered in Portsmouth Harbour near Southsea this afternoon. Specialists from...
A shoplifter has been banned from four supermarkets in Whitstable and Herne Bay after he was jailed for theft
Gareth Owen, 39, is prohibited from entering the shops by a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) granted at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday 25 October...
The Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, which consists of detectives and uniformed officers who primarily investigate burglary and robbery offences, received authority to issue 46 charges across July 2021
Close to 50 charges have been issued by a single Kent Police team in the space of a month. The Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, which consists of detectives...
Two Men arrested as Man fights for Life after being Stabbed in Neck in Portsmouth
Police have arrested two men following a serious assault in Portsmouth in the early hours of this morning. [photoshelter-gallery...
Have you seen missing Southampton School Girl
Have you seen Sasha Cromar, 14-year-old schoolgirl missing from Southampton but believed to be in the Southsea area? Last seen Tuesday around midday wearing...
Police renew appeal over Wood Green Murder
Just over a month on from the murder of 19-year-old Kelvin Odunuyi in Wood Green, detectives are renewing appeals for information. Police in Haringey were...
Policeman Jim’s Been out with his Ram Raider to Clean up the City of Drugs
On Thursday (4 May) officers from the Drugs Related Harm Team arrested their 100th person, since the team was formed four months ago on 3 Jan. A 16-year-old...
A 37 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been charged
A man has been charged with murder after a man died following an incident in #Westcliff. A 37 year-old man was found with head injuries in Fleetwood Avenue...
Man arrested for possession of firearm after Orpington Burglary
Shortly before 2am on Friday morning Officers from the Met Police attended a distressed woman after a man broke into her home whilst she slept and made...
Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision in Thanet
At 1.40pm on Monday 16 August 2021, a white DAF skip loader truck was involved in a collision with a black Peugeot 3008. The collision happened on the...
Have you seen missing Derek from Fareham ?
Police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Fareham. Derek Britton, 60, was last seen on Tuesday, July 3, at around 11.30am, in the Central Road...
Drivers who stopped to offer help following a collision in Ashford, are being sought by investigating officers
Drivers who stopped to offer help following a collision in Ashford, are being sought by investigating officers. Kent Police received a report on 19 February...
UPDATED:Major search launched after five year old child is snatched from contact centre in Croydon
A major search has been launched for a missing five-year-old after she was snatched from the Croydon contact centre on Saturday. The...
Two dead and many other injured following incident at
A multi agency incident is under way at Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown. ACC Mark Hamilton said: “I can confirm there are 2 fatalities at this stage and a small no...
Around 800 staff evacuated before the London Fire Brigade Crews are set to remain at the scene overnight tackling a deep seated fire
Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a warehouse on Church Manorway in Erith. The large three-storey warehouse is...
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Worthing
Officers were called to Whitebeam Road shortly before 7.30pm on Sunday (April 4) after a man was found injured in the street. It is believed he was...
Seventeen year old stabbed on a bus
#Barnet A 17 year old boy has been rushed to a central London hospital after being stabbed on a bus in Cricklewood Lane, Barnet. Scotland Yard say police were...
County line drug dealer sentenced to 33 months in prison
A county lines drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught with heroin and crack cocaine at Hereford Train Station on Monday 14 September. David Dudley...