Police  are urgently searching for Ellie Read, also known as Elliott, who is missing from Horsham

December 1, 2021
The 14-year-old was last seen leaving home around 7.35am on Tuesday (30 November) but failed to turn up at school as expected.
They are described as white, 5′ 3″, with short light brown hair. When last seen, they were wearing a black blazer, white blouse and black trousers. They may have changed into black leggings and a white t-shirt and be in possession of a Harry Potter blanket.
Anyone who sees them or who has any information as to their whereabouts is asked to dial 999 quoting serial 286 of 30/11.
