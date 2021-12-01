A Weybridge man has been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for a series of stalking and harassment offences
You may also like
A gang member who breached an injunction six times has been jailed for 20-weeks
Carlito Hall, 21, is a member of the so-called C17 gang in Thurrock who were made the subject of a gang injunction. Under the terms of the court order Hall and...
A man who sent Daesh execution videos to a friend has been jailed for more than three-and-a-half years, following a proactive investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command
Florian Flegel, 23 , was stopped at Stansted Airport on 12 October 2020 by counter-terrorism officers, using powers under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism...
Fantasist” jailed for creating extraordinary web of lies to avoid speeding ticket
A motorist who created an extraordinary web of deceit to avoid a speeding ticket has been jailed for 12 months. From claiming a Frenchman with the same name as...
Thieves carry out two cigarette thefts within 20 minutes
Detectives investigating two cigarette thefts which happened in the space of 20 minutes have released an image of a man they want to speak to. Around £575...
First picture 17-year-old boy in Sydenham who was murdered Police continue to appeal for information
Police were called at 7.19pm on Saturday, 10 April to reports of a stabbing near the junction of Hazel Grove and Sydenham Road. Officers attended, along...
Family name Teenager killed in fatal crash carrying Six near Ashford
Family of Teenager who was three week off her 18th Birthday have issued a personal appeal for those who may hold information to contact the Police. ...
Firefighters released a man trapped in this car after a collision on the A2 at the #BlackwallTunnel approach
An off-duty police officer and a nurse initially gave first aid at the scene following a collision this afternoon. The man was taken to hospital by London...
London Gang Network given 35 years Jail for Kilo of Class A Drugs
London gang responsible for bringing more than a kilo of Class A drugs into Aldershot has been jailed for a total of 35 years. The so-called “Smithy Syndicate”...
Members of the public are being asked to help find a man missing from Tunbridge Wells
Members of the public are being asked to help find a man missing from Tunbridge Wells. Paul Perkins was reported missing at around midday on Thursday 7 May...
Two men have appeared in court after the home of an elderly man was broken into in Canterbury
Two men charged over aggravated burglary in Canterbury Two men have appeared in court after the home of an elderly man was broken into in Canterbury. Kent...
Police Air Support called to carry out search on the Isle of Wight
The national air support helicopter based at RAF Benson in Oxford has been called in to assist officer from Hampshire Constabulary on the Isle of Wight this...
Teenager Hurt in Newport School Run Collison
A School Student has been rushed to the near by St Mary’s Hospital this afternoon in Newport. After the female was hit by a car on Parkhurst Road...
Two arrested after Three attacked in Bishopstoke Park
A 16-year-old from fair Oak and a 19-year-old from Bognor Regis have been arrested in connection with an assault that happened in Glebe Meadow Park in...
Fifty new investigators have started work within the Met’s professional standards department as part of ongoing, immediate action to begin rebuilding the trust of London’s communities
In October we outlined a range of measures we would move forward to help restore the trust of Londoners. The Met is committed to increasing the number...
Cruel Thief with sticky fingers steals “Wightlink” ship plaque on it’s final sailing
Following a really successful service decommissioning of St.Cecilia some low life has really marred the party after they stole the ships plack that had been...
Senseless attack on ambulance takes vehicle off the road
Ambulance bosses are appealing for members of the public to help them identify the person who damaged an ambulance as it was treating a patient. The incident...
FINAL WARNING: If you’re self-employed and haven’t submitted your tax return
FINAL WARNING. If you’re self-employed and haven’t submitted your already very very late 2018/19 tax return, you must do it today (Thursday 23th...
Officers from Hampshire Police are appealing for the assistance from the public to locate a missing person
Can you help us find missing Tuan, aged 16? Tuan was last seen in Eastleigh at around 8.30am this morning, Sunday, 4 April. Police have conducted a number of...
Man sentenced to prison for burglary and criminal damage in Bletchley
A man has been jailed for more than two and a half years after he was convicted of burglary and criminal damage offences in Bletchley. Barry Stevens, aged...
A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from Southsea have both been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in which a boy sustained a stab wound at the Royal Navy War Memorial yesterday evening (Monday...
A Red Arrows plane has suffered a burst tyre whilst landing at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire this afternoon. The aircraft was met by airport fire and rescue...
Police in Portsmouth are investigating an assault against a 14-year-old boy in Moneyfield Avenue at about 7.45pm last night (11 March). The boy was taken to...
Ashanti Sharp is missing from Bradford Police have serious concerns for her safety
Police are treating the sixteen year old girl as a High Risk Missing Person. Ashanti Sharp is missing from Bradford. Police have serious concerns for her...
Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Oldham
A man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in Oldham. Police were called at 8.20pm on Friday 14 May to a report of a collision involving a...