BREAKING SURREY WEYBRIDGE

A Weybridge man has been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for a series of stalking and harassment offences

December 1, 2021
1 Min Read
 
Gregory Taylor-Wyborn, 51, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court earlier this month (18 November) after pleading guilty to six charges – three counts of harassment without violence, sexual assault on a female, outraging public decency and burglary from a dwelling.
His offences included stalking and harassment, making inappropriate comments to women, exposing himself in public and sexual assault.
He received an 18-month custodial sentence half of which will be spent in custody and half on a licence with conditions. He has also been put on the sex offenders register for seven years and will have to provide his contact details to the police throughout this time. Two five year restraining orders with the conditions that he must not contact or attend their home addresses were also issued for the female victims who had applied for them.
If you are suffering from physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse, or are being threatened, intimidated or stalked by a current or previous partner or close family member, it’s likely you’re a victim of domestic abuse.
 
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp