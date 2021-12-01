Firefighters tackled a fire at a house on Jubilee Avenue in Romford last night

Bushes at the front of a terraced house were alight. Part of the fascia of the building was damaged by the fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought one man to safety from the ground floor of the property. There were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighter Samantha Meade, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival we were faced with a fire in some bushes outside a house which had caught the front of the property alight.

“Crews worked hard to tackle the blaze and stop it spreading inside.

“The ground floor was heavily smoke logged and firefighters brought a man to safety from inside. Fortunately, he was uninjured.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took five calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 9.15pm and the fire was under control by 9.38pm. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Dagenham, Hornchurch and Ilford fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.