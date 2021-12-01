A luxury housing developer has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 for destroying land that housed rare Hazel Dormice, in a first of its kind prosecution for Hampshire
You may also like
A paedophile was hit by a train on the morning of his trial where he accused of raping a child
A paedophile was hit by a train on the morning of his trial where he accused of raping a child. Mark Jones, 51, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent...
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Slough
Officers attended an address in Long Readings Lane at around 7.30pm on Sunday (6/6) and discovered the body of a 49-year-old woman. The death was...
Detectives from Wiltshire Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team have today charged a teenager with the murder of Eleanor Gould. The 17-year-old male...
Terror on the N25 Night bus after man takes bus hostage and stabs two people leaving one seriously inured
Armed Police and dog were called to the incident on Mile End Road outside the underground station at Mile End around 1am on Wednesday morning. A distressed...
Police appealing for witnesses after a cash machine was stolen from Tesco in High St, Bordon, at about 4am on Sunday (17 June). A stolen digger was used to rip...
Fire crews called to Ryde Co-op fire
An Isle of Wight fire and rescue service fire crew has been called the Ryde Co-op in Anglesea Street on the Isle of Wight this afternoon. The crews of five...
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Lewisham have made an arrest
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Lewisham have made an arrest. The 38-year-old man from south-east London was arrested on Monday, 7 September on...
Fire Crews Called to Sevenoaks Leisure Centre following fire in the roof
The Sevenoaks Leisure Centre in Buckhurst Lane in Sevenoaks was evacuated due to a fire in the roof. Firefighters are dealing with the fire in the roof of a...
UPDATED: Pensioner Murdered in Notting Hill Police have arrested a man in his 20’s
Police were called at approximately 2.10pm on Saturday, 14 August to reports of a disturbance in St Luke’s Road, W11. Officers, London Ambulance Service and...
Sandown Newsagent issues warning after the shop thefts
A Sandown newsagent has issued CCTV following spate of thefts from his shop over the weekend. The owner has release the footage to make people and other shops...
On arrival, crews discovered three patients and multiple vehicles that had been involved in the incident on the M5 Motorway
A man has been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the M5 this morning which caused the motorway to be closed between junctions 3...
People in Portsmouth have been temporarily left without water after a pipe burst in Nessus Street in Buckland, this morning. Portsmouth Water have been made...
Police investigating an unexplained death in Yarnton, Oxfordshire
At just before 8.30pm on Monday, officers were called to reports of a body being located in a lake between the A34 and A40. Very sadly, the body of a...
Foreign Office steps up plans to bring home Britons stranded oversea
The government increases efforts to bring home travellers stranded abroad by coronavirus (COVID-19) with extra flights and 10 more airlines joining its scheme...
A man who killed a frail 55-year-old man has been convicted of murder
A man who killed a frail 55-year-old man has been convicted of murder. Mohammed Assri, 47, of no fixed abode was found guilty of the murder of James Dowdell in...
A £1.5 million thatched property gutted by a huge fire leaving person in Hospital in Petersfield
A Thatched property has been totally gutted also leaving One Person who has been treated at the scene with a second person being taken to hospital by ambulance...
Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Ramsgate
Officers are concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Jade Manser, who was reported missing at around 4pm on Saturday 6 February 2021 and was...
Two new life savers take to the skies
Two new state-of-the-art aircraft have taken to the skies, boosting the lifesaving search and rescue missions carried out by the Maritime & Coastguard...
PC Crowder and his colleagues were trying to arrest Altun for firing a gun in Tottenham north London when Altun allegedly ‘gunned forward at speed’ and ‘tried to kill’ the officer
An armed police officer has told a court how he feared that he would be killed after a suspected gunman sped towards him in a bid to try and escape from the...
Tomorrow, restrictions requiring people to stay at home will be eased, allowing groups of up to six people, or two households, to meet outside
As part of this, people will also be allowed to take part in formally organised outdoor sport, likewise, other outdoor activities such as tennis or open...
Emergency response officers who delivered a baby boy on the streets of Southwark have visited the family they helped in their time of need
PC Mia Kerr and PC Tom Palmer were on regular patrols in Southwark on Friday, 20 August when at around 5,45pm they were frantically waved down by a father-to...
Police name Greenwich hotel Murder victim
Detectives have named a woman who was fatally stabbed in Greenwich. Police were called to the Holiday Inn on Bugsby’s Way, SE10 at 10:02hrs on Sunday, 5 July...
Police Probe launched for missing Mum of Three Louise Brown
Kent Police have launched an investigations following the disappearance of stay at home mum of three Louise Brown. Concerned friends posted in the early...