Between 3pm and 4pm on Monday 29 November 2021, a property in the Digby Road area of the town was broken into.

Items including a black Garrett Viper metal detector with headphones, a black and white Minelab Vanquish 540 Pro-Pack detector and six watches were reported stolen.

Anyone who has information regarding the burglary, the whereabouts of the stolen items, or has CCTV footage which might assist the investigation, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/247744/21.