Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Bursledon today
Criminals who bound, beat, and stabbed to death a kind hearted man in his own home have been jailed for a combined 48 years.
Criminals who bound, beat, and stabbed to death a kind hearted man in his own home have been jailed for a combined 48 years. Craig Stanton (43) of Southgate...
The owner of a Derbyshire restaurant has been jailed for three years for a £480,000 tax fraud that was discovered when investigators uncovered a hidden sales...
RIP Stephen Hawking
R.I.P. Stephen William Hawking CH CBE FRS FRSA [8th January 1942 – 14th March 2018] The greatest mind of our generation, world-renowned physicist Stephen...
Appeal following serious collision in Erdington
Police investigating following a serious collision in Erdington, Birmingham this afternoon (16 May). A cyclist was hit by a car which fled the scene in Marlow...
London Burglar Jailed following raid at Emmer Green in Reading
A man has been jailed for burglary in Reading. Christopher Coleman, aged 24, of Sycamore Road, London pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at Reading Crown...
The murder of two people in Westminster last week have named them as Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore
Officers attended an address in Ashbridge Street, NW8 at 9.30am on Thursday, 19 August after concerns were raised for the welfare of that inside. 45-year-old...
Scottish MP suspended for taking train after positive Covid test
An investigation is under way into reported breaches of the Health Protection Regulations 2020. On Thursday, 1 October, a Member of Parliament contacted Police...
Barking Blaze that ripped through six floors started by a Barbecue
A major fire that engulfed a multi-dwelling structure in Barking this afternoon may have been caused by a barbecue being used we can reveal. 15 fire appliances...
Family pay tribute to A31 Bournemouth Hit and Run Cyclist
The family of a man who sadly died in an alleged fail-to-stop collision in Bournemouth has named and paid tribute to him. At around 10.39pm on Tuesday 3...
International Search Started for Missing 13 Year old Girl from Wimbledon
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 13-year-old Wimbledon girl believe that she has travelled to Poland with a friend of her mother’s. Serena...
Witnesses sought following Whitstable collision
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a cyclist and a car in Whitstable. Kent Police was called at 3.25pm on Thursday 7 November...
A3 Closed following Serious collision near Guildford
The A3 in Guildford is currently closed northbound between the A31 and the A322. Surrey Police lead the response to this incident and are currently working...
White Van Man Caught having a Long Read on the Busy M3 Motorway
A man has been caught driving along the M3 in Hampshire reading a National newspaper at forty miles and hour. One shocked driver saw the driver heading along...
Woman Rushed to Hospitial after Gas Explosion in Deal
An elderly woman has suffered burns to her head and hands in a gas explosion at Archery Square in Deal. Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a...
Ring of Steel see 18 people arrested in Hampshire and Thames Valley
Operation Titan is one of the largest joint operations launched on the roads of the two forces and it has proved to be a great success. Headed up by the Joint...
A man has been sentenced to five years and three months in prison after admitting a series of robbery offences in Bournemouth
Theodore Adekoya, aged 24 and of Mallard Road in Bournemouth, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Monday 17 May 2021 after admitting two charges of...
Met Police to tackle anti social car meets
This weekend, the Met will continue to work across London to stop anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving related to ‘car meets’. The Metropolitan Police’s...
A major rescue operation is taking place off Pacehaven in East Sussex
A major rescue operation is taking place off Pacehaven in East Sussex after a dog and owner got in difficulty it is understood. HM Coastguard are coordinating...
Police investigating a robbery in Ripon on 13 August have charged two people with robbery and possessing an offensive weapon
A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man appeared at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court today (20 August) and were remanded in custody to appear again on 17 September...
Man who evaded Police for nearly two years is jailed
Man wanted for two years receives prison sentence 29 year-old James Sebastion Thomas of Hembridge Road, Selby deliberately evaded police for almost two years...
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Bradford
Emergency services were called at 23:58 on Thursday 22 April to reports of an ongoing fight on Duckworth Lane. A large group of males were at the scene and a...
Police launch Probe after Angry Parent Catch Pervert pleasuring himself in Bedhampton
Police have confirmed that they are investigating reports after a man was confronted by group of Parents on Sunday,after he was caught carrying out an...