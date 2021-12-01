BREAKING HAMPSHIRE SOUTHAMPTON

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Bursledon today

December 1, 2021
At 3.03pm, we were called to a collision involving a blue Hyundai i10, a grey Ford Mondeo, a brown Kia Niro and two female pedestrians in the car park of the Tesco superstore in Hamble Lane.
A woman in her 30s sustained life-threatening injuries, and a woman in her 50s sustained serious injuries.
The driver of a Ford Mondeo, a man in his 70s, sustained minor injuries. All three remain in the hospital at this time.
Did you witness the collision? Do you have dashcam footage of the incident?
Please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44210482236.
