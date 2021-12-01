Cocaine worth an estimated street value of up to £78 million has been seized by officers from Northamptonshire Police
E-cigarettes could soon be prescribed on the NHS in England to help people stop smoking tobacco products
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is inviting manufacturers to submit products for approval to be prescribed. It could mean England...
Have you seen Missing Sean Gaughan from Ulster
Police Service for Northern Ireland are looking for missing man Sean Gaughan from Ulster. They believe he may be travelling to Portsmouth. Sean as reported...
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Hounslow has been named as 21-year-old Renato Geci from Hounslow
This morning (Thursday, 25 March) a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting...
What part of do not travel do you not understand
The Met Office: Do Not Travel
Network Rail: Do Not Travel
Railway Operators: Do Not Travel
The British Public: Euston station
New depot for Hayling Island seaside heritage rail line
A new depot for a heritage railway on the Hampshire Coast has opened. The volunteer-run Hayling Seaside Railway has been operating since 2003 but needed...
Trio threaten Man with glass Bottle and rain down blows after attempted street Robbery in Southampton
Police are appealing for witnesses following an unprovoked assault on a man at a Southampton train station. The 21-year-old was trying to get a train on the...
A man in his 20s has been stabbed in his leg on High Street, Walthamstow, E17. Met Police say they were called to reports of a fight at around 4:30pm. The...
Man stabbed in Southsea
Police are investigating a stabbing in Portsmouth at about 9pm last night (26 July). Did you witness a fight, a stabbing or see anything suspicious in the area...
First Picture of Drill Rapper named as ” Rl Risky Crosslom Davis who was stabbed to death in Deptford
Police were called to Bronze Street, SE8 at 3am on Friday, 6 December following a report of a stabbing. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and initial...
Grenfell con couple jailed
A man and a woman have been jailed after admitting fraud relating to the Grenfell Tower fire.Elaine Douglas, 51 and Tommy Brooks, 52 both of no fixed address...
Woman driver arrested after serious Collinson in Strood
Witnesses are being sought after a woman suffered serious injuries following a collision near Strood. A grey Citroen C4 Picasso car was travelling along the...
Disturbance at Marlie Holiday Park in Kent
Around 9 police cars attended a disturbance at Marlie Holiday Park, Dymchurch Road, New Romney last night. Police were called just before 10pm. A 26-year-old...
A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager died following a stabbing in Thornton Heath on Friday afternoon.
At around 3pm on Friday 9 July, police were called by staff at a south London hospital to a male suffering stab injuries. He had been taken to the hospital in...
Sixteen year old arrested after attacking police
Officers have arrested the outstanding suspect who was wanted following the incident that happened on West End Road/Chalk Hill just after 3pm on September 11...
Police Charge Man with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs after Southampton Murder
Police investigating the murder of Michael Freshwater have charged Tristan Pope, aged 21, from Eastcote Lane, London with conspiracy to supply class A drugs...
A man who subjected his former partner to violent abuse has been sentenced to 25 months in prison
Palito Arteaga-Aponte, 46, of Woolborough Road, Crawley, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 13 April after he was convicted of seven offences between June...
A two-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car in a crash in Dumfries on Friday
At around 6.50pm, police believe a Honda Civic struck the child on Charnwood Place. The toddler was rushed to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary but was...
A memorial service for former officer Matt Ratana has taken place in central London today
The Commissioner, Mayor of London and police colleagues will gather together with friends and family and other honoured guests to remember Met officer Sergeant...
Coastguard called to Dolphin on the beach
Ventnor coastguard have been called to investigate reports of a dolphin that has washed ashore on the beach at Shepherd’s Chine, Atherfield this afternoon. The...
Police Cordon Off Chichester Town Centre After Armed Standoff With Man
A street in Chichester remains cordoned off this evening after it is believed a man was in a the shopping with a gun. Armed officers from West Sussex...
Two men fighting for there lives after elephant and castle stabbing
Detectives are urgently appealing for witnesses after two men were stabbed at Elephant and Castle station last night (01/09). Shortly before 11.30pm, officers...
Roll over closed two lanes on the M2 in Kent
Two lanes of the M2 motorway London bound remain closed after a driver escapes serious injury in a vehicle rollover this morning. Officers from Highways...
A nuisance caller who cost the NHS more than £45,000 in wasted resources has been issued with a five year Community Behaviour Order
A nuisance caller who cost the NHS more than £45,000 in wasted resources has been issued with a five year Community Behaviour Order. Stephen...