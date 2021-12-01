The Dover Port Health Authority (DPHA), part of Dover District Council, is to move into a new state-of-the art inspection facility from Spring 2022 ahead of the introduction of increased border checks

Bastion Point in Whitfield provides 75,751 sq. ft. of secure inspection facilities along with 8,625 sq. ft. of office space.

The government is investing to remodel the former warehouse with new inspection rooms, and chilled and frozen storage to handle increased checks on various types of food products following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Around 250 new staff, including Port Health Officers, Team Leaders, Technical Officers, and administrative support will be employed by Dover District Council and based at the facility which will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lucy Manzano, Head of the Dover Port Health Authority, said: “Bastion Point plays a key role in the increased inspection regime that ensures the smooth flow of safe food through Dover and onto the shelves of the country’s supermarkets.”

“It also provides a modern working space for our growing port health team as we continue to recruit ahead of July next year.”

Cllr Trevor Bartlett, Leader of Dover District Council, said: “I welcome this new government investment which underlines the importance of Dover as the UK’s primary trading gateway with mainland Europe.”

To find out more about job opportunities with the Dover Port Health Authority, and to apply online, visit www.dover.gov.uk/Job-Vacancies.