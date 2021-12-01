A Tunbridge Wells property has been closed following more than 120 calls to police reporting anti-social behaviour

Kent Police applied for the closure order at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court following concerns raised by residents about the home in Kibbles Lane, Southborough.

Officers were called to the address on a number of occasions about nuisance behaviour, noise, substance misuse and criminal damage. Police Constable Liz Simpson carried out a number of enquiries and liaised with the landlord in order to improve life for local residents.

The closure order means that for the next three months it is an offence for anyone to enter the property other than the landlord. Penalties for breaching the order include a fine and even a prison sentence.

A sign has been placed on the front door with a warning that it is an offence to enter.

Sergeant Ian Loader from the Community Safety Unit said: ‘Anti-social behaviour is committed by a small minority of people but it can have a wide-reaching impact on a community. In instances like this one, abusive and nuisance behaviour near to your home can seriously affect your quality of life.

‘Local residents should not have to suffer in silence and we are pleased we have been able to work with the landlord and the court to secure this order.’