The family of a man who died in a collision in Southampton has paid tribute to him

At 6.07am on 11 November, we were called to a collision involving a cyclist and a lorry in Western Avenue, Southampton.

The cyclist, Lee Early, 54, of Gover Road, Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Lee was a very much loved fiance, step dad, brother, uncle and great uncle who has sadly been taken away from us all in the most tragic way.

“He will be forever loved and stay forever in our hearts.”

A 28-year-old man from Dudley was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

We continue to appeal for witnesses of this incident.

Were you in the area at the time? Do you have dashcam footage of the incident?

Contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44210452604.