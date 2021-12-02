Concern for welfare of missing woman Leah Ware from Hastings

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Leah Ware.

Leah, 33, who has been living in the Hastings area, has not been in contact with family and friends for some time.

She is described as 5’ 6”, slim, with long black hair and blue eyes.

Chief Inspector Sarah Godley said: “We are increasingly concerned for Leah’s welfare. Leah, who has health issues and may not have access to her medication, has not been in touch with family and friends for some time.

“Following concerns raised for her welfare within the last few days, we carried out numerous enquiries but have so far been unable to contact Leah. We are appealing for her, or anyone who knows her, to contact us so that we can establish her wellbeing.”

Please ring 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 936 of 29/11.