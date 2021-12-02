Two people were arrested for attempted murder after a fleeing van rammed into police cars

The pair were also arrested on suspicion of theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop for the police.

The Leicestershire Police road policing team tweeted images of the smashed up police car this morning, stating that no officers had sustained any serious injuries, fortunately.

They also shared pictures showing the white panel van boxed in by other police cars after the chase.

The police tweet stated: “Occupants of this van had been out stealing tonight, they failed to stop & deliberately rammed police cars! Fortunately, officers have not been seriously injured! Amazing.

“Van stopped. Two arrested, attempt murder, theft, dangerous drive & fail to stop! Result.”