Over £30,000 seized from driver using mobile phone in Gravesend

Over £30,000 in cash was seized by officers after they stopped a driver for using his mobile phone at the wheel.

At around midday on Saturday 27 November 2021 a patrol in an unmarked police car spotted a van being driven erratically on the A2 in Gravesend. They pulled up beside the vehicle and the officers saw the driver using a mobile phone. When the van came to a stop near to Ackers Drive, the driver reportedly got out and ran away towards the roundabout. An officer chased him on foot and arrested him.

The man was carrying a plastic bag containing over £30,000 in cash. He is in his forties and from the London area and was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He has been released from custody under investigation whilst enquiries continue.