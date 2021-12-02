UPDATED: Fire crews called following reports of smoke issuing at Buckingham Palace

Firefighters from then London Fire Brigade been scrambled to the palace following reports of smoke issuing from the roof. We can reveal.

A number of fire crews and an aerial ladder have been called to investigate reports that smoke issuing from the roof area near the flag poles.

Firefighters were called just before 8pm on Thursday evening.

It is unclear if the palace has been evacuated or the cause.

The London Fire Brigade said: Firefighters were called to Buckingham Palace this evening after steam triggered an “alarm”.