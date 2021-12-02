A police constable has been dismissed without notice for concealing money she knew had been illegally obtained by her husband

An accelerated misconduct hearing was held for PC Shareen Kashif, following her guilty plea at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, 15 September to concealing criminal property.

The hearing on Thursday, 2 December was to determine allegations that her actions breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.

The allegations were all found to be proven.

The officer, who was based at the Central East Command Unit, will be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

The hearing was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball.

Commander Paul Betts said: “It is plain that PC Kashif’s behaviour was dishonest and deceitful. Put simply, there is no place in the Met for officers who act in such a way.

“Her behaviour was exposed because of the work of the Met’s Anti-Corruption Command, within our own Directorate of Professional Standards, and directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“The DPS are committed to rooting out those who let us and the public down.”

PC Kashif pleaded guilty to concealing criminal property. This relates to the proceeds of her husband’s crimes.

PC Kashif’s husband, Kashif Mahmood, 32 – a PC based at Central East until his dismissal without notice in November 2020 – had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to acquire criminal property and misconduct in public office.

Following PC Kashif’s arrest on 7 July 2020, she was suspended from duty.