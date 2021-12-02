An arrest has been made following reports of people trying car handles in Ashford

Kent Police was called to the Orchard Heights estate area of the town after residents reported suspicious activity taking place near a number of vehicles shortly before 2am on Thursday 2 December 2021.

While carrying out enquiries, patrols from the Local Policing Team stopped a man they had seen running near Chart Road. A bag was recovered nearby which contained items including phone chargers, cables and dash cams.

A 39-year-old man from Ashford was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a vehicle and stealing from a vehicle. He currently remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Inspector Simon Johnson of Ashford Community Safety Unit said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who has private CCTV or dash cam footage in the Orchard Heights estate as it could help us with the investigation.

‘Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/248630/21.

‘We also want to remind vehicle owners not to leave anything on display or of any value in their cars while unattended.

‘Make sure your vehicles are locked before you leave them and try your door handles to check they are secure, so any potential passing thieves don’t get lucky instead.

‘Officers are working to reunite the recovered goods to the owners but if you suspect you have been a victim of theft, please report it using 101 or via our website so officers can look into it