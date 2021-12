Police were called on Thursday, 2 December, at approximately 4.45pm to Wood Lane, W12, to report of a fight between a large group of people.

Officers attended and found a man suffering from stab injuries. Another man was found to have a minor back injury.

London Ambulance Service attended and the two men were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests at this time.

Enquiries continue.