Crews at Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) now have an extra helping hand when it comes to heavy lifting work at emergencies

KFRS’ technical rescue unit has introduced a telehandler to its fleet, which has the ability to lift up to 3,800kg.

The new addition will provide extra resources at a variety of incidents, such as road crashes, transporting heavy machinery, lifting debris from collapsed or fire-damaged buildings, and rescues from height.

The telehandler can operate on multiple terrains and therefore will be a valuable asset during large animal rescues, water rescues and grass fire incidents, where it can create fire breaks to stop flames from spreading.

Alan Downes, Technical Rescue Manager at KFRS, said: “We’re really pleased to add the telehandler to our fleet of emergency vehicles.

“As an organisation, we’re always looking to evolve and adapt to help the people we serve, and the telehandler’s adaptable features will further enhance the operational capabilities we can offer at an incident.”