A boy has died following a single-vehicle collision on Holywell Crescent, Carlisle
Farnborough HGV Crash on M3 Motorway Two Hurt
Two people have been taken to hospital with injuries being described as serious following a collision on the M3 in Hampshire this evening.
This lorry driver made the ultimate sacrifice to keep this country moving.
This lorry driver made the ultimate sacrifice to keep this country moving. Tragically, Ryan Cartwright died from Covid-19, previously having posted a message...
Woman arrested at Heathrow on terror offences
A woman has been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences. Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested the 25-year-old...
A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Enfield
A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Enfield. Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Holbrook Close, EN1 at around 12...
A burglar found in the basement of a property he was targeting has been jailed for two and a half years
Lee Fideghelli was one of two men who were found by Kent Police officers responding to calls that a burglary was in progress at an address in Chatham. They...
Five Arrested by Police after Violent Street Robbery and Stabbing in Southampton
Police appeal for witnesses after incidents reported in Southampton and Netley Police are investigating after several incidents were reported last night...
First Picture of Man who was stabbed to death in Brixton on Wednesday evening has been named as Shaun
An investigation continues after the name who has been named locally as Shaun died following a stabbing in Brixton. Police were called at 8.18pm on Wednesday...
Coastguard rescue helicopter called to the Isle of Wight hospitial
The Lee on the Solent based Coastguard search and rescue helicopter has been called to the Isle of Wight in the early hours of Wednesday morning to carry out a...
Police are investigating reports objects were thrown from a bridge at vehicles travelling along the #M25 in Essex
Police are investigating reports objects were thrown from a bridge at vehicles travelling along the #M25 in Essex. Officers received five reports between 11...
Following another hit day under the Met’s highly successful ‘Operation Continuum’, a further 16 people have been arrested for drug-supply offences in Tower Hamlets and Hackney
The new arrests bring the combined total to 145 arrests for similar offences since March 2020. On the morning of Wednesday, 3 March search warrants were...
Woody Woodpecker dirt bike among three stolen in Whitstable
A dirt bike with a distinctive Woody Woodpecker design was among three reported stolen from a property in Whitstable. Kent Police is appealing for information...
Man dies after being struck by a lorry in Kent
A man in his 40s from the Dartford area has died when he was hit by a lorry at a crossing on Ashton Way near the railway station around 8am this morning. A 67...
Do you recognise this man Police appeal after Cash and Items Stolen in Newport Isle of Wight
Do you recognise this man? We are releasing an e-fit image of a man police would like to speak to following a burglary in Newport on the Isle-of-Wight. Shortly...
Police are looking for Rami Guenez, who is missing from his home in Ongar.
Police are looking for Rami Guenez, who is missing from his home in Ongar. Rami, 17, has not been seen since Friday (20 August), when he left his home...
Police officer seriously injured whilst responding to incident
A police officer is currently in hospital being treated for serious injuries, following an assault reported at an education premises in Scunthorpe at 2.40pm...
Firefighters are warning smokers to dispose of cigarettes carefully after a house fire on Thicket Grove in Dagenham in the early hours of this morning.
Part of the ground floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led one man to safety who was treated on scene...
Serial Burglar jailed nearly five years
A man responsible for a string of burglaries in the Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea areas has been jailed for 56 months. Earl Justin White...
Help find #missing Frances aged in her 70’s she is missing from the SE1 area of London
Frances was last seen at 10am on 4th March and is wearing her pink nighty and a brown coat. Please call 999 and quote 21MIS006145. She has links to #Plumstead
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Croydon which left a motorcyclist fighting for his life.
Police were called at 12:08pm on Saturday, 22 June, to a collision involving a motorcycle and car on Hayes Lane in Kenley, close to the aerodrome. Officers...
A mother and daughter have been left with sleepless nights after a burglar broke into their home
A mother and daughter have been left with sleepless nights after a burglar broke into their home. David Cox, 41, has been sentenced to 876 days in prison...
Officers are issuing images of three men they would like to speak to as they investigate a theft at a supermarket in Bournemouth
At around 7pm on Wednesday 14 July 2021 three men entered the Tesco Extra store in Riverside Avenue and placed a number of bottles of alcohol and other goods –...
Firefighters have issued a candle safety reminder after a fire at a flat on Lakeside Drive in Park Royal
Part of a flat on the third floor of an eight-storey block was damaged by the fire. A woman left the flat before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of...
Dartford Heath in Police Lockdown following serious incident.
A large section of Dartford heath is under Police lockdown this evening. Concerned residents say officers from Kent Police started to arrive at the Rochester...
Two men have been charged with a firearms offence following a vehicle stop in Ilford
Two men have been charged with a firearms offence following a vehicle stop in Ilford. Michael Samuel, 38 of Tenterden Road, Dagenham, and Philip Clarke, 43, ...