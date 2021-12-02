BREAKING Carlisle.

A boy has died following a single-vehicle collision on Holywell Crescent, Carlisle

December 2, 2021
At around 4.30pm today (Dec 2) officers were responding to a call for service in the Melbourne Park area of Carlisle. Whilst on route they subsequently responded to a motorbike that was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Holywell Crescent in the city.
The rider, a 16-year-old boy from the local area sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at link" href="https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Forlo.uk%2F5BrMy%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR33xnvVrXvUh_AiklsnrDKbjHCVB2xjBWjyL87bNY8aUc36Q953cnBMW5o&h=AT1Clc4-kwfZ1q5QN7URlVzgiT1HONypTqsc6p2X27rWT2paNR2HH2xM8tfgCuPYWa-Dlz92qBTIqEfi9SygIJvOWwDriv-p4fXwfxM0fCw6IdyEAnBNENVuYHyFJQFfVwOvfGw&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT3LsZlRQtygbf4s8OjvZb9x7otwWQFaf7ifIfpAOwHPDQanNKwQUN1BzLwary_IRk2fWeQoAa_ovh1lNE8ua22x2NvgjWLYG4FtW07p9bgt74whUO-Ya-xDMuf6bJddL0cx0R9lruHzPQQgIU_Gf7Y8z5bHgWi6trWdsvJHO-AqV3JAMXRhaqYm3DBMQo2I94IRTiaoifuTjQ" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">https://orlo.uk/5BrMy , quoting incident number 134 of 2nd December 2021. You can also phone on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
