Silipa Keresi was convicted of murder by a jury after it was heard she had wrapped baby Malakai in a towel and left him by a tree off Shore Road, Hythe.
A mother who left her newborn baby son to die in woodland in the New Forest has today been jailed for life with a minimum of nine years
Malakai was found by a member of the public on the afternoon of March 5, 2020, with Keresi arrested two days later after our investigations led us to her.
Keresi, of Pylewell Road, Hythe, denied murder and an alternate charge of infanticide. She was found guilty of murder by a jury at Winchester Crown Court.
In sentencing, he said: “The abandonment of Malakai was an act of desperation by a vulnerable woman, facing challenging circumstances. The emotional affect of your giving birth outdoors and unaccompanied was profound.”
Speaking after the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Acting DCI Adam Edwards said: “The death of baby Malakai Keresi is truly heartbreaking and no sentence will ever be able to bring him back or give him the life he deserved.
“I want to take this chance to speak to any new or expecting mothers who find themselves in a situation or circumstance which may lead them considering such extreme actions as those we have seen in this case; please know, there is always help out there for you.
“There are many organisations, charities and professionals who can provide you with support and advice.