A computer-generated image has been released by officers investigating a burglary in Ramsgate

Officers are investigating a report of a house being broken into between 7.50am and 8.05am on 18 November 2021 in Nixon Avenue.

During the incident a burglar was reported to have gained entry to the house by a front door, before stealing a safe which contained family jewellery and paperwork including wedding certificates and passports. The offender is believed to have left on foot.

Anyone who thinks they can be of assistance is urged to contact us on 101 quoting 46/240690/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the anonymous online form available here.