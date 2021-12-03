Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing man from Tilehurst

Jordan Jones was last seen at around midnight today in Dudley Close.

The 21-year-old is described as a white man, around 6ft tall of slim build with green eyes and brown shaggy hair.

Investigating officer, Inspector D. White based at Reading police station, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Jordan and would like to hear from anyone who may know where he is.

“If you think you have seen him in the early hours of this morning, please get in touch so we can find him as quickly as possible.

“Jordan, if you are seeing this, you aren’t in any trouble at all, your family are worried and just want to make sure you are home safe and well.

“Please make contact with the police or with your family to let them know where you are.

“If you have any information which could help us find Jordan or if you know where he may be, please contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210545664.

“In an emergency always call 999.”