Hertfordshire Police have confirmed that two men and a woman have been arrested after officers responded to reports of attempted child abduction in Tesco’s supermarket in Cheshunt

The incident happened at 7pm yesterday, 2nd December, after the three were seen ‘behaving suspiciously around a mother and her child.

All of the exits to the store were shut whilst officers searched for the suspects.

Neither the mother nor her child was hurt during the incident.

One witness, who saw the incident as it unfolded, said:

‘Thank god the mum was right there and the staff acted quickly locking the doors whilst the ar*****es ran through the store before being caught!

‘Feel sick at what could have happened … keep your babies close two seconds could have made all the difference to this poor little boy’s life.’

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said:

‘Three people have been arrested following an incident at the Tesco store in the Brookfield Centre in Cheshunt, at around 7pm yesterday evening (Thursday 2 December).

‘Two men, aged 32 and 34, and a 27-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of attempted child abduction after they were seen behaving suspiciously around a mother and her young son who were shopping at the time.

‘Neither the mother or the boy were approached by the suspects at any time.

‘Numerous police units attended the location and the store exits were closed for around five minutes whilst the suspects were located.

‘We’d like to thank everyone who was shopping in the store for their patience during this time.

‘An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

‘Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting ISR number 623 of 2nd December.’

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are helping the police with their enquiries following an incident that took place at our Cheshunt Extra store yesterday evening.”