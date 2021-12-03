A murder investigation continues after a man was found with fatal injuries in Havering

Police were called at 7.53pm on Wednesday, 1 December to Louise Gardens, Rainham, following reports of a disturbance in the street involving a group of people.

Officers attended with paramedics.

A 37-year-old man was found unresponsive. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to take place. Next of kin have been informed.

A woman was also found with an injury to her wrist. She was taken to hospital. Her condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening.

A crime scene is in place and homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are working to understand the full circumstances.

Four women, aged between 48 and 21, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody. They were later released on bail to a date in late December.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 6386/1 Dec.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.