Police have arrested a man at Stansted Airport on suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have today, Friday, 3 December, arrested a 26-year-old UK national at Stansted Airport on suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He was arrested prior to boarding an outbound flight.

Commander Richard Smith of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This arrest was made at Stansted Airport and is linked to suspected extreme right wing terrorism – there is not believed to be any imminent risk to the public.

“Officers carry out proactive investigations and arrests day and night to keep people safe and our Counter Terrorism Police are among the best in the world.

“We continue to urge the public to be our extra eyes and ears, and remember that your action could stop a terrorist act or even save lives.

“Has someone you know started acting in ways that you know are out of character? Do you suspect they have developed an extremist mind set? We have specially trained officers who can help. Please get in touch and report your concerns to police without delay.”

The arrest was made under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 and the man was taken to a south London police station, where he remains in police custody at this time.

A search of an address in the Hastings area is being carried out as part of the investigation.

Every year thousands of reports from the public help the police keep communities safe from terrorism. If you see or hear anything suspicious or of concern, then it can be reported to police, in confidence, via 0800 789 321 or online at www.gov.uk/ACT.

In an emergency, or if you need urgent police assistance, always dial 999.