A father has been jailed for at least 21 years for killing his six-year-old son Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and his partner has been sentenced to life imprisonment after they subjected the boy to months of physical abuse
A disqualified driver who collided with three women on a zebra crossing has been jailed for more than five years
A disqualified driver who collided with three women on a zebra crossing in West Malling and then drove away without stopping, has been jailed for more than...
Justice has been served for our David after couple are jailed
Following the sentence of Sakib Salim and Rozia Salim who killed David pair both being jailed the family of David Pickup, issued the following : “After an...
Breaking News Shoreham air crash pilot found not Guilty
Shoreham aircrash pilot Andy Hill has been cleared of the manslaughter of 11 people following the Shoreham Airshow tragedy in 2015. He narrowly survived the...
Smooth Operation to Clear the Blocked A3
A3 Thursley crash: See recovery operation after 44-tonne yoghurt lorry crash: [photoshelter-gallery g_id=”G00002mKj9uhz2k8″ g_name=”a3...
Chatham burglary and car theft suspect charged
Investigating officers have charged a Belvedere man following reports of a burglary and a car theft in Chatham. The incident took place overnight on Saturday...
Two people have been treated following a broad daylight attack taking place near Piccadilly Gardens in the centre of Manchester. Shocked office workers were...
Dash camera footage is sought as Kent Police officers investigate a report of a motorist being robbed of their car near Faversham
On the afternoon of Wednesday 25 August 2021 the victim, a man in his 60s, agreed to give the suspect a lift to Ashford in a blue Volkswagen Polo...
Yobs trash police bricks and attack officers in Brixton ambush
Police were called to Cecilia Road, Lambeth on the evening of Wednesday, 24 June to multiple reports of a large unlicensed music event in the street. Officers...
Emergency Services are dealing with a serious incident at Welling Station this afternoon. Officers from British transport Police along with paramedics from...
Three people have convicted of the murder of a man who was found stabbed in Southend earlier this year
Lee Chapman, 26, was found injured in Cromer Road at around 11.50pm on Friday 6 March.He was taken to hospital, but, sadly died from his injuries.A forensic...
Woman steals 1k of Sunglasses in Basingstoke
Police are investigating after a woman stole over £1,000 worth of sunglasses from Boots, in Basingstoke Malls, yesterday (May 11). The incident happened...
Three arrested after Southampton drugs bust
Police have arrested three people after executing two warrants simultaneously on Lydgate Road, Southampton today (May 15). Officers smashed open one door in...
Some good news on the railway for some travellers in Kent. Network Rail have completed works at the Edenbridge landslip site we can reveal that the line has...
A man has been convicted of assaulting a police officer after coughing in his face and saying he was infected with Covid-19
Police are looking to trace a woman who intervened following the attempted robbery of a man in Harlow.
Man due in Court to Face Robbery Charges
Police have charged a man following armed robbery in Clanfield. Officers from Hampshire Police have charged a 46 year-old man as part of their investigation...
Drone stolen can you help find it
We are sharing this nationwide appeal for a drone stolen from our friends at Sea Shepherd UK Sea Shepherd UK’s QuadH2O amphibious drone...
Delays following three vehicle collision in Newport
Emergency services are currently dealing with a three-vehicle collision in Newport. Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have been called to River Way In...
A former teacher and chaplain at a Horsham public school has been convicted of a series of sexual offences against a pupil in his care. Gary Dobbie, 67, of Rue...
Green light given for leisure centre in Eastleigh
One of the region’s biggest leisure developments got the final go-ahead last night (Wednesday 16 March) when Eastleigh councillors appointed the developers for...
Simon Murray took to the rooftop in a peaceful protest against the Trinity centre in Winchester since 2am on Thursday. Police and Fire service attended the...
Man charged over London 137th Murder following fatal stabbing in Brent
A man has been charged with one count of murder after the fatal stabbing of another man in Brent, NW10 on Saturday 14 December. The victim has been named as...
Police Called to Shovel Shingle After Flatbed Truck Sheds Load
Gravel has covered two lanes of the Eastern Road northbound at Farlington roundabout after a lorry tailgate failed and shed its load. It is believed that one...
Police Charge Portsmouth Man over Virgin Media Shop Siege
A Portsmouth man has been charged by Police with assault and threatening people with a knife after Police sealed off the Virgin Media shop in the centre of...