BREAKING LONDON OXFORD STREET

An accused killer who stabbed a 60-year-old man to death on Oxford Circus may not be fit enough to enter a plea

December 3, 2021
1 Min Read
Tedi Fanta, 25, has been accused of knifing Stephen Dempsey outside the Microsoft store in Oxford Circus in a ‘completely unprovoked attack’ on July 1 this year.
 
 

Mr Dempsey later died in hospital. During the incident, two heroic skateboarders intervened and one used his board to ‘subdue’ the alleged attacker,

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp