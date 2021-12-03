Mr Dempsey later died in hospital. During the incident, two heroic skateboarders intervened and one used his board to ‘subdue’ the alleged attacker,
An accused killer who stabbed a 60-year-old man to death on Oxford Circus may not be fit enough to enter a plea
Search launched for missing 12 year old from Canterbury
Information is sought to help find a girl who has been reported missing from Barham near Canterbury. Olivia Sands was last seen in the village at around 10amon...
A murder investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in Woolwich
Police were called at 7.48am on Thursday, 21 October to Sandy Hill Road, SE18 to a man collapsed in the street. London Ambulance Service attended and the man...
Police appeal after fatal M3 collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40’s sadly died following a collision on the M3 yesterday (May 21). Police were called at 2.01pm to a...
Call the number on the back of your debit card and speak to your bank directly
This fraudulent email from what was supposedly a bank is doing the rounds. Remember, if you receive an email/letter from your bank and you are not sure if...
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in Wallingford
At around 11.30am today (29/8) a pedestrian, a boy on a push scooter and a van were involved in a collision on the A4130 between Didcot and Wallingford...
SCORES of cyclists stripped off in Portsmouth for the annual naked bike ride. #uknip
SCORES of cyclists stripped off and took to the streets of Portsmouth at the annual naked bike ride. The cyclists rode in a loop from the beach huts opposite...
UPDATED:Police have closed the M40 motorway following a collision involving an HGV that has crossover
Police have closed the M40 Southbound near Bicester following an HGV crossover the central barrier The M40 southbound between junctions 11 and junction 10 has...
The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man suffered serious life changing injuries and was taken to St George’s Hospital, Tooting
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a Land Rover and motorcyclist on the A24 Dorking Road near Kingsfold, Horsham. The incident...
Members of an organised crime group involved in the supply of class A drugs in Bournemouth and Poole have been jailed
Jose Ivo Ferreira, aged 30 and of no fixed abode, Dean Wesley Lovell, aged 30 and of Cull Close, Poole, and Fleur Marie Newman, aged 28 and of Ripon Road...
Detectives investigating violent disorder near to Anfield football ground in July are welcoming the sentencing of three men
At around 11.25pm on Wednesday 22 July, disorder broke out between groups in the Walton Breck Road area, which included fighting and bottles being thrown...
Three men have been convicted of terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command
Mohammed Tahir, 19 of Peterborough, pleaded guilty to one count of disseminating a terrorist publication, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act (TACT)...
Woman sustained serious injuries in a collision in Wootton
Police are appealing for witnesses after a Wootton woman sustained serious injuries in a collision on Friday, December 2. The 59-year-old pedestrian was in...
Titchfield Carnival 2015 Evening
Some Moving Highlights from the Titchfield 2015 Evening Carnival.
Have you seen Missing Kacie Wright from Gosport
Kacie Wright missing since 7.30pm on Monday from Forton Road Gosport Area. Please people keep an eye out. She tends to hang out in Elson, Rowner and Bridgemary...
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are investigating a report of a public order incident in The Avenue, Petersfield at 4.10pm yesterday (7 August). It is...
Bradley, aged 28, was killed in a fatal collision that occurred at about 10.55pm on the A5 southbound between the junctions of Caldecotte and Fenny Stratford on Saturday, 13 March
Bradley Rees Payne #forever28 Bradley was the most wonderful caring son of Tony and Sharon. A much loved brother to Martin, Stephanie, Jennifer and Matthew...
Woman Dies in Fatal Collision in Basingstoke
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in hospital following a collision in Basingstoke. Between 4.40pm and 5pm on Saturday 23 September, a...
CCTV appeal following serious assault in Horley
We are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Horley on Wednesday, 14 April. Officers were called to Vicarage Road in Horley opposite Horley...
Police Seal off Embank near Southampton
Police have sealed off a large area of a motorway embankment and have had cones put out from the Junction 7/8 at Hedge End. A large amount of Police officers...
Police say no arrests have been made after a man was shot in Brent
Police were called at 11.23pm on Sunday, 11 July following reports of a shooting on Hillside, NW10. Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics...
A police dog that has helped protect the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury and attendees of major sporting events is retiring from Kent Police after eight...
A boat-owner from Ashford in Middlesex has been convicted of failing to register the craft for use on the River Thames, in spite of warnings he could face legal action
A boat-owner from Ashford in Middlesex has been convicted of failing to register the craft for use on the River Thames, in spite of warnings he could face...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Southampton
Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Southampton. It took place at a house on West End Road between 10am and...