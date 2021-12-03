Officers investigating a reported assault on a police officer in East Dorset are appealing for a Good Samaritan to come forward
You may also like
The Met has made 155 arrests while policing a number of demonstrations in central London today
Those arrests were for offences including breaching coronavirus regulations, assaulting a police officer and possession of drugs. Officers made a number of...
Eight migrants found in the back of a lorry on the busy M20 Motorway in Kent
Police were called to between J4 and J3 of the M20 Londonbound near Maidstone at 12:26pm on Friday , after a lorry driver reported people in his trailer...
Police Close Middle Road on the Isle of Wight after Collision
Police have closed Middle Road on the Isle of Wight this afternoon following a road traffic collision. Emergency Services are at the scene with Paramedics from...
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in the chest in Sleepy Kent Village of Birchington
A major investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in the chest in Station Road in the sleepy village of Birchington on Sunday afternoon...
Witnesses are sought after headstones and ornaments were destroyed in a Ramsgate memorial garden
Witnesses are sought after headstones and ornaments were destroyed in a Ramsgate memorial garden. The damage at St Laurence in Thanet Church, in High...
Man found dead in Woolwich probe has been launched
A 38-year-old man has found dead in Calderwood Street by Sainsbury’s this morning. Police were informed by London Ambulance service just before at 8am on...
Manhunt for serial sex attacker
Detectives from the Met’s south-east Command Unit are appealing for witnesses following a series of sexual assaults that officers are treating as be linked...
Police are appealing for information to trace an offender who has absconded from Ford Open Prison in West Sussex.
Police are appealing for information to trace an offender who has absconded from Ford Open Prison in West Sussex. David Murray was sentenced to five years and...
A sawn-off shotgun, a large amount of cash and quantities of suspected cocaine and heroin were seized in Cliftonville
A firearm and suspected class A drugs have been seized during a warrant in Cliftonville. Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate...
Fifty Cops in Kent Baby sit Four Coach loads at Beach Party in Kent to avoid Mayhem
Fifty police officers from Kent Police spent the afternoon in Greatstone baby sitting four coaches of visitors from South and North London. Residents took to...
A further 511 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 54,286, the Government have confirmed
As of 9am on Friday there had been a further 20,252 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to...
Lorry Crashes into the back of a Road Sweeper closing the A2 in both Directions
The A2 in Kent is closed in both directions between the M2 and the A2050 (near Canterbury) following a serious road traffic collision between a large good...
Sweltering temperatures kept the volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station busy
Sweltering temperatures kept the volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station busy on Friday (7 August), with three shouts in the space of just four...
Teenager stabbed in Windsor
Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after a boy was stabbed in Windsor. The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was assaulted in two locations, Alexandra...
Isle of Wight Dual carriageway to close over two nights for maintenance
Island Roads is to undertake a programme of maintenance work at Medina Way dual carriageway over the next two nights (Wednesday and Thursday). The work on what...
Mindless theft puts lives at risk after helmet is stolen
A London ambulance service motorcycle paramedic’s helmet was stolen while they were on scene at an emergency call today. This second theft of a helmet and...
Emergency Services called to suspected acid attack in North London
Emergency services have been called to a supsected acid attack at the Tesco Express on Holloway Road in Islington in North London we can reveal. The...
Donkeys Pay visits to Hayling Nursing Home
Cash & Boyce from Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary visited Claremont Lodge Nursing Home today to meet all the lovely residents. “They went all round...
Two feared trapped In Cowes collison
Emergency services have been called to a two vehicles collision in Cowes this afternoon. Police Isle of Wight Fire and the ambulance service were called to...
Two Dogs die following Portchester property fire
The bodies of two Jack Russells have been retrieved from a flat following a fire in Portchester earlier today. As reported earlier, police made three arrests...
Detectives investigating the stabbing of a teenager in Brixton are appealing for witnesses
Police were called to Athlone Road, SW2 around 2.40pm on Saturday, 24 October by colleagues from London Ambulance Service who were treating a boy with stab...
Staff threatened with knives during armed robbery in Southampton
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an armed robbery at a pub in Southampton on Sunday night. Staff were just closing up for the night...
“Our daughter was only 21 years old when she was murdered”
A man who stabbed his ex-partner to death in #Leicester and then stopped police in the street implicating himself in the attack has been convicted of murder...
Morton Common Bridge closed for annual Inspection Diversions in Place
Morton Common Bridge in Sandown on the Isle of Wight has been closed this evening for an annual inspection to be carried out by structural engineers. A closure...