BLANFORD BREAKING DORSET

Officers investigating a reported assault on a police officer in East Dorset are appealing for a Good Samaritan to come forward

December 3, 2021
2 Min Read
 
In the early hours of Sunday 28 November, 2021 officers were called to reports of a fight at a party near Blandford between two men. No complaints were made to officers at the scene, so they took one of the men involved in the incident back to his accommodation.
It is alleged that at 4.30am, while travelling along the A31 at West Almer heading toward the Roundhouse roundabout in a marked police car, the man removed his seatbelt, leaned forward and strangled a female police officer in the car. The officers stopped the car and attempted to restrain the man. A man stopped at the scene and helped the officers.
A 36-year-old man from Dunboyne, Ireland, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and resisting arrest and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Police Constable Neil Gauden, of Dorset Police, said: “I would like to thank this member of the public who stopped and helped both police officers during this incident.
“I am appealing for this male Good Samaritan to please get in touch with us as he may have information that could assist my investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/do-it-online, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210191517. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at link" href="https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2FCrimestoppers-uk.org%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3ipKyr5otkP8FG4FRpEIGI7YMyTDlUHPOo8ld0cODoh7OP2iiYWqNjguA&h=AT0paPCHKtRmlk6OJlInGy-ULWM5t-7lpGs-g0cguaQCCuJcfuBMj4CJtir_2QFk0ejKSCeyRE_vr2YZxl2N0kaCnrq8e9L7XUXn8LaABMl9o7Xs21yMpUDHdx-fsEALXoylSzc&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT2UdNUcQuyDfJXAe4z4RQpkqpz9NJAv5C93AFIk6Andn4nYdpayhnHZTjQ1UAG0bwY0o7oNqd1o_uhSZ535vvenwLc-sLoVQZgYdo9XBLThQ91l72jeUrv2K1T5vMoHCDXsyekDgYn3pkypYkaIxYomJpG_c3Cl-vEowmeiNgzjOc-yM74CdScswjHZaPByYK5IIG4mfqHbuw" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Crimestoppers-uk.org or call freephone 0800 555 111.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp