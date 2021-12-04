Three people were arrested and drugs were seized after warrants were executed at two addresses in #Stanstead Abbotts
Officers are looking to speak to this man in connection to an assault that happened on a bus.
The incident happened whilst the bus was stationary on Ludlow Road, just before 10pm on Saturday 26 September. The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 43...
Driver fighting for his life following roll over
Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury collision near West Kingsdown. The incident took place at around 12.25am on Sunday 1 December...
Two terrorist jailed for a total of fourteen years’ and six months’ for funding terrorism
Counter Terrorism Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant and always report anything suspicious after two men were jailed for a total of fourteen...
A serving Met officer has been sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment for assault causing actual bodily harm and engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour
PC Jamie Rayner, 27, attached to the South Area Command Unit, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 8 September and pleaded guilty to...
An abuser has been jailed after subjecting a woman to almost a year of violent and controlling behaviour
An abuser has been jailed after subjecting a woman to almost a year of violent and controlling behaviour. Rowan Grant, 28, of Basford in Nottingham, was...
19-year-old Aircraftswoman Rita Ellis was murdered at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire
Police have appealed for information to solve a cold case murder which happened in 1967. 19-year-old Aircraftswoman Rita Ellis was murdered at RAF Halton in...
Driver assaulted with weapon in Rochester
Witnesses are sought after a motorist was violently assaulted following a traffic dispute in Rochester. It is reported the victim was struck in the face with a...
NATIONAL POLICE AIR SERVICE ADDS FIXED WING AIRCRAFT TO ITS FLEET
Were all used to the sound of a police chopper overhead, but watch out police plane about. UKNIP can reveal a new weapon in fighting crime actually predating...
First picture of Croydon murder victim
Leroy Mitchell 36 was shot dead on Birdhurst road at 5am on Saturday. Pictured (left) with Stormzy
Unsigned, seized, delivered
A car believed to be linked to drug dealing has been seized and taken off the road. Officers from the Motor Patrols Department continue to proactively police...
Dramatic Rush hour Police shakedown on busy A2 near Canterbury
One lane of the busy A2 remains closed between Dunkirk in the outskirts of Canterbury and the M2 this evening following a police shakedown that saw a number of...
This year is set to go off with a bigger bang than ever due to COVID19 Restrictions
With less than two weeks until Bonfire night on November 5th, This year is set to go off with a bigger bang than ever! As large public gatherings have...
First Picture of Man arrested by Armed Police in Chatham
First Picture of the man and the weapons that brought Chatham into lockdown this morning after the name who was named as fleximike filmed himself firing four...
A grandfather-of-six who died in a crash on the M271 in Southampton has been named
David Stephen Joseph Sullivan, 64, from Wivelsfield Green, West Sussex, died at the scene of the collision, which involved his vehicle and three others...
Police car involved in collision with motorbike in Brent
Police say at 5.15pm an unmarked police car was in collision with a motorcycle at the junction of Church Road and West Ella Road #NW10. Officers administered...
Two serving members of the Army have been charged with firearms offences after being accused of trying to sell ammunition
Kirtland Gill, 40, and Rajon Graham, 32, both from Berkshire, were arrested following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Flying Squad. Gill...
‘We’re fighting a losing battle’: Hackney police admit defeat as sun-worshippers pack out parks and beaches on ‘hottest day of the year so far’ on last weekend of full lockdown
We’re fighting a losing battle in the parks today. Literally hundreds of people sitting having pizza, beers, wines. As always a big thank you to those that are...
The family of the victim of a fatal stabbing in Westminster have paid tribute to him
The family of the victim of a fatal stabbing in Westminster have paid tribute to him as detectives investigating the murder continue to appeal for witnesses. A...
#Manchester First Victim of Wicked Manchester Arena Attack Named
A 16-year-old schoolgirl, and devoted Ariane Grande fan, has been named as the first victim in the MEN Arena suicide attack. Manchester terror attack victim...
Two people Jailed for supermarket sweep
Two more people have been jailed for their role in a Medway money laundering operation that received cash from the victims of online scams worldwide. A total...
Every country in the world, including in the OSCE region, is affected by human trafficking, whether as a country of origin, transit, or destination for victims...
The A259 in East Sussex is closed in both directions after major crash
The A259 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between A27 (Pevensey) and B2182 (Little Common) near, Bexhill. This is due to a serious, single vehicle...
Four arrested after school boy is stabbed
Police have locked down a block of flats following a school boy being stabbed in broad daylight. Officers from Hampshire Constablary have thrown up a cordon at...
Officers moved after probe launched into proactive patrol following recent reports of robberies
At approximately 4.50pm on Tuesday, 8 December officers from the North Area Basic Command Unit stopped a group of males outside a school in West Green Road...