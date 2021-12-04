BREAKING HERTFORDSHIRE Stanstead Abbotts

Three people were arrested and drugs were seized after warrants were executed at two addresses in #Stanstead Abbotts

December 4, 2021
2 Min Read
 
The operation marked the start of 24 days of action across the district under Operation Advent*
The warrants were carried out by officers from the Safer Neighbourhood and East Herts Operation Scorpion teams, with assistance from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit.
Officers entered two addresses, following intelligence that the properties were suspected to be linked to drug crime.
Quantities of suspected Class A and cannabis were discovered and seized, along with cash.
Three people were arrested:
• A 34-year-old man, who has been released under investigation while enquiries continue
• A 21-year-old man who has been released under investigation while enquiries continue
• A 30-year-old woman, who received a community resolution for possession of cannabis
Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Collins said: “These warrants were carried out after concerns were raised by members of the public about drug use and associated criminality in the local area. I hope this reassures people that we are listening and we will always do everything we can to gather intelligence and act against those suspected of being involved in crime, as the public would rightly expect us to.
Sadly, we’re often criticised by a small number of people for carrying out drug warrants, but the fact is, drugs are illegal. What people don’t appreciate is the bigger picture around how young and vulnerable people are often being exploited through drug crime and the associated violence it brings to our streets. These operations help to penetrate and disrupt that wider criminal network.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp