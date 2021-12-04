Bartosz Gluszynski, 40, from Saltdean, was walking home on Friday 19 November 2021 when he was involved in a collision with a Jaguar car at around 11.20pm just east of Brighton Marina. He died at the scene.
The family of a man who sadly died in a collision on the A259 Marine Drive, Brighton, have paid tribute to him
Four people were arrested and 38 others searched in after a section 60 authorisation
Four people were arrested and 38 others searched in Thornhill, Sholing and Weston and the surrounding areas last night after a section 60 authorisation. The...
Dog owners are being warned to keep their pets on leads after a substance believed to be palm oil washed up on beaches across the south coast Deposits of the...
A man has been charged after a man was injured in Sheerness
Officers charge Sheerness man with assault An assault charge has been authorised after a man was injured in Sheerness. At around 8.40pm on 26 June 2020 a...
Disgust after latest firefighter attack in Carcroft
Firefighters were left ‘absolutely disgusted’ last night after having various objects thrown at them whilst attending an incident in Doncaster. Crews were...
WhatsApp has changed its group settings to include “everyone” by default
This may be of some concern the privacy settings on WhatsApp has changed its group settings to include “everyone” by default So people you don’t know can add...
Officers are appealing for help to identify a man who was found dead in the Grand Union Canal in Greenford
Police were called at 11.19am on Saturday, 24 July following a report that a body had been found in the Grand Union Canal off Kensington Road. He pronounced...
Man caught carrying axe in busy Victoria railway station is jailed
A man who was caught carrying a 12 inch axe by Project Servator officers in London has been jailed. Nithusan Gobinathan, 22, and of Harries Road...
Agricultural sat nav systems worth up to £140,000 stolen by an organised crime group.
The theft of specialist agricultural sat nav systems worth up to £140,000 is thought to be linked to an organised crime group. Twelve of the NAV 900 GPS...
A suspected burglar has been charged following the theft of copper piping from properties in Canterbury
Kent Police was called at 11.50pm on Saturday 4 September 2021, following a report of suspicious activity at an empty property in Glenside Avenue. Officers...
Updated:A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Croydon
Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12:12pm on Wednesday, 3 March to Alpha Road to a report of a man found with stab wounds. Officers attended...
Police would like to speak to this man in relation to a burglary at a property in East Guldeford,
near Rye. Officers were alerted to a break-in at the address between 11.10am and 11.20am on Sunday 9 February. A quantity of cash was taken from inside the...
Man stabbed after fight at the Sir Robert Peel pub
Police were called at 10.10pm on 12 June to reports of a fight with bottles in Malden Road, NW5 near the Sir Robert Peel pub. A 24yo man attended the hospital...
Tip-offs from locals lead police to find a plush flats basement in Dulwich had been trashed to build a massive crack factory
A tip-offs from locals led police to find a basement of a plush block of flats in South East London had been trashed to build a massive drugs factory. Officers...
Major Crime appeals for video footage following Corby murder
Detectives from Northamptonshire Police’s Major Crime Team are appealing for anyone with mobile phone, CCTV or dash cam footage relating to last night’s murder...
Coronavirus: Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air suspends Dubai flights
The announcement comes after Bahrain suspended flights to and from Dubai for 48 hours. Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, said it was complying with...
Emergency Services called to 2 females in distress on the River Thames
Emergency services has been scrambled to two females in distress in the early hours of Monday on the banks of the river Thames in east London Emergency...
Tributes have been paid to a young mother who died in a head-on crash in Hampshire
Mia Wort, 18, from Southampton, was a passenger in a Ford Focus when it collided with an Audi A3 on the A27 Kanes Hill in Bursledon in the early hours on...
Covidiots who planned a picnic of death on Brighton beach stay at home
The Covidiots who were planning a mass gathering this lunchtime on Brighton Beach all seemed to be abiding to the government guidelines and have decided to...
Two Arrested Following Drugs Raid in Basingstoke
Officers have arrested and charged a man following an operation to disrupt the supply of Class A drugs in Basingstoke. Akeem Durowoju, 21, of no fixed abode...
Two men have been charged and a further 11 people were stopped and search in the Thornhill and Weston areas last night following a section 60 authorisation
Two men have been charged and a further 11 people were stopped and search in the Thornhill and Weston areas last night following a section 60 authorisation. A...
Police are working to trace a man who has absconded from a mental health facility in Shooters Hill, south-east London.
Brian Kalule, 38, was on escorted leave with a member of staff in the hospital grounds on the afternoon of Wednesday, 2 December when he ran away. The...
Burglary near Maidstone streamed live to mobile phone
Video footage of a break-in including the sound of a window being smashed were relayed live to a victim’s mobile phone during a burglary near Maidstone. Jordan...
Police find Body of Missing Farnborough Christopher Wade in Hawley Woods
Officers searching for missing Farnborough man confirm the discovery of a body Officers searching for missing man Christopher Wade can confirm that the body of...
Lorry Driver Arrested as Two People Left fighting for their Lives after A331 Crash
Emergency services are working to free those trapped in a vehicle following a serious collision on the A331 near Farnborough between a HGV and a silver BMW 320...