The family of a man who sadly died in a collision on the A259 Marine Drive, Brighton, have paid tribute to him

December 4, 2021
Bartosz Gluszynski, 40, from Saltdean, was walking home on Friday 19 November 2021 when he was involved in a collision with a Jaguar car at around 11.20pm just east of Brighton Marina. He died at the scene.

Bartosz’s family said: “Bart was a loving father, husband, brother, son and a good friend to many people. He was a one of a kind. His passing has left an incredible sense of emptiness in our lives and we miss him with our whole hearts.
“We are supported by our family and friends and wish that our privacy is respected whilst we grieve during this difficult time.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Colney.

