Her Majesty’s Coastguard, share the heartbreak over the tragic loss of life in the English Channel last week

On Wednesday 24th November, They received over 90 alerts from the English Channel area including 999 emergency calls. Every call was answered, assessed and acted upon.

In the early hours of that morning, in response to the calls and alerts we received, we launched a search and rescue operation which included a UK Border Force vessel, a Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, and passing ships that were asked to keep a lookout for small boats in the area.

Three small boats were located and those on board were rescued. No other small boats or people in the water were identified in the search area.

During search and rescue operations in the Channel, they work very closely with their French counterparts and share information in order to find those who need our help. There isn’t a circumstance under which we would ask a caller to call French authorities instead of us.They always have and always will respond to anyone in distress.

Our deepest sympathies are with the families of those who lost their lives.