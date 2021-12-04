A motorcyclist who rode dangerously in East Sussex has been jailed and several others appeared in court for their part in anti-social riding.

Officers were alerted to a gathering of up to 80 motorbikes at Maresfield in March, riding on the A22 towards Hailsham. It included some examples of dangerous riding.

Among them was Ilyaas Bernasko, 27, who was disqualified and subject to a suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving at the time. He was jailed for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without valid insurance and has been further disqualified.

Our officers pored over more than 100 hours of footage in order to identify the worst offenders and ensure they were prosecuted for breaking the law.