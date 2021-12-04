Officers were alerted to a gathering of up to 80 motorbikes at Maresfield in March, riding on the A22 towards Hailsham. It included some examples of dangerous riding.
Among them was Ilyaas Bernasko, 27, who was disqualified and subject to a suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving at the time. He was jailed for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without valid insurance and has been further disqualified.
Our officers pored over more than 100 hours of footage in order to identify the worst offenders and ensure they were prosecuted for breaking the law.
A motorcyclist who rode dangerously in East Sussex has been jailed and several others appeared in court for their part in anti-social riding.
Eight fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform have been sent to tackle a well developed blaze in Southampton
Approx fifty firefighters and officers have been scrambled to the incident on St James Road in Southampton after the blaze ripped through a property that is...
Did you witness an assault on a teenage girl near McDonald’s in Portsmouth?
Did you witness an assault on a teenage girl near McDonald’s in Portsmouth? The 16-year-old victim was reported to have been assaulted by a teenage girl on...
Officers in Brent, who targeted criminal activity and anti-social behaviour during ‘Operation Hope’, made 55 arrests and removed 10 knives from the streets...
Driver caught for a third Time Drink Driving
A motorist who was caught driving home drunk from a pub for the third time has been disqualified for three years. Ian Gregory, 49, of Briton Street...
Like it hot between the sheets?
Like it hot between the sheets? Your phone doesn’t. Think twice before sleeping with your phone Phones should be charged and stored on a hard surface...
Given the overwhelming evidence gathered against him, it was only right that Koita entered guilty pleas. This, at least, prevented the victims from going through a trial process
A man has been jailed for fraud offences committed against elderly victims. Mohammed Koita, 22 of Clandon Road, Ilford, appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court...
Four Thugs Arrested after Havant Racist Hammer Attack
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to an assault near Havant Railway Station on Friday evening. It is alleged that at around 9pm a small group of people...
Sixty minute delays on Wightlink ferry crossing to Isle of Wight
Wightlink are advising travellers that there may be delays of up to an hour on their Fishbourne-Portsmouth route today (Friday). Due to a mechanical issue...
Advanced 3D imaging technique applied for the first time to deadly lung disease
Advanced 3D imaging technique applied for the first time to deadly lung disease Doctors and scientists at the University of Southampton have used advanced 3D X...
Have you seen Muna from #Ealing?
She was reported missing this afternoon and Pokice are concerned for her welfare. She has long black hair, brown eyes and a scar to her left cheek. If you see...
A robber who snatched a handbag from a woman more than three times his age has been jailed for five years
Stephan Adi was 23 when he pushed the elderly victim to the floor, and kicked her in the face, after he saw her walking alone in Gravesend town centre. ...
As part of National Science Week, Portsmouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium is inviting younger visitors to test their skills against some superstars of the animal...
Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted murder in High Wycombe
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to an attempted murder in High Wycombe. At around 11.15am this morning (7/9), the victim, a 19-year-old man...
A pensioner who sexual assaulted multiple vulnerable victims for more than 40 years has been jailed
Nigel Clayton, 73 of Sutton Common Road, Sutton appeared at Croydon Crown Court on Monday, 6 September where he was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment...
Brokedown horse box causes traffic chaos on Dartford crossing
Traffic is queueing after a broken down horsebox called traffic chaos on the Essex bound Dartford tunnel crossing this afternoon. Traffic officers from...
Officers investigating the murder of Helen Anderson have identified images showing the last known sighting of Helen and continue to appeal for the public’s help with this investigation
Following the discovery of a body next to the A3 in Guildford on Monday, 23 August a murder investigation was launched by Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime...
A murder investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in Woolwich
Police were called at 7.48am on Thursday, 21 October to Sandy Hill Road, SE18 to a man collapsed in the street. London Ambulance Service attended and the man...
Get Sugar Smart make healthier choices
A new initiative – SUGAR SMART Isle of Wight – will raise awareness of hidden sugars and the impact they have on the health of Islanders...
Emergency services find man dead in Wooded area near Maidstone
A man has been found dead in a woodland in Maidstone we sadly report this evening. A close friend of man revealed that he was found by after the alarm was...
University hospital Southampton Surgical High Dependency Unit in Lockdown after Coronavirus
A healthcare professional who worked a single nightshift in our surgical high dependency unit on Friday, 6 March has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Two arrested after Murder in Waltham Forest
A murder investigation has been launched in Waltham Forest after a man was fatally stabbed. Police were called on Friday, 17 August at around 4.40am to an...
A man who robbed a travel agents while claiming to be in possession of a gun has been jailed
Police were alerted to the incident at TUI in North Street, Brighton, on the morning of 22 October 2018. A man entered the premises and approached the...
Ed Asner, legendary actor that played Santa Claus in the 2003 movie “Elf,” has passed away at 91
Acting legend Ed Asner has tragically passed away today at the age of 91. The actor starred in movies and TV shows such as Elf, Pixar’s UP, and Lou Grant...
A stained glass window in a church near Ashford has been damaged, leading to police appealing for information
It was reported that the criminal damage took place between 2pm and 7pm on Monday 2 August 2021, at St Mary’s Church in The Street, Great Chart. Roof...