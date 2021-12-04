A driver who removed his van’s fuel tank to pack it with 32 kilos of cocaine has been jailed for nine years and nine months

Ion Cazac, 40, from Romania, was investigated by the National Crime Agency after his vehicle was stopped at Dover Eastern Docks on 22 October.
Border Force officials stopped Cazac as it appeared the fuel tank on his vehicle had recently been removed. When the tank was opened, 32 packages were found inside.
These were tested and found to be cocaine. NCA experts found the drugs had a purity ranging from 61 per cent to 80 per cent and would have had an estimated street value of £2.5 million.
When Cazac was interviewed by NCA officers, he denied all knowledge of the drugs, stating he had picked up a load before receiving a call from another driver asking him to stop at a hotel.
Cazac then changed his story and pleaded guilty to being involved in the importation of a controlled drug at Canterbury Crown Court on 22 November.
He was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison at the same court today (3 December).
