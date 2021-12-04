Dover lifeboat launched as French Warship and Coastguard Spotter plane currently track 100 plus migrants making foolish deadly journey to the UK in two dinghies under darkness

Despite the deaths of 27 people being killed at sea just over a week ago foolish migrants have taken to the water using the cover of darkness in France, we can reveal.

The two dinghies are understood to have entered the water at Gravelines in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One of two vessels a six to seven-meter boat with 50 plug migrants on board and a second vessel is also thought to contain just as many.

Following information being passed to the French and the UK coastguard, the vessels have been tracked by the French Warship and now a UK Coastguard Spotter plane called into from Doncaster.

A major rescue and recovering operation has now been launched to recover all those onboard the two boats. The recovery operation is being coordinated by officers from the UK Coastguard in Dover who is working with rescue services and the Border force. The RNLI Dover Lifeboat has also been launched to assist with the rescue operation

More to follow