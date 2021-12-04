Kent Police launch murder investigation in Tunbridge Wells

Officers have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally injured in Caley Road, Tunbridge Wells at about 3.15am on Saturday 4 December 2021.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers are carrying out a number of enquiries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw anything or who has information that could help with these enquiries. They are particularly keen to see any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that may have been captured around the time of the offence.

You can send information and share footage that may be able to assist our officers, through the Major Incident Public Portal, via Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 04-0191

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.