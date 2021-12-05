Detectives investigating a robbery at a shop in Highgate have released footage of the incident as they work to identify those responsible

The incident happened at around 6.30PM on Saturday, 6 November when four males entered the shop in Archway Road, N6.

At least two of the males were armed with crowbars. They threatened the shopkeeper and assaulted him before stealing items including cash and cigarettes. They then ran from the shop and boarded a tube at Highgate Underground Station.

Detectives are releasing moving footage and three still images of the suspects.

PC Daryl Belsey, from North Area CID, said: “This was a shocking and violent robbery which occurred in a popular shop which has formed part of the community for a large number of years.

“The incident would have been terrifying for the member of staff who was attacked – thankfully he was not seriously injured.

“It is my belief that these individuals are local to the Archway area and I would appeal to anyone who recognises these people to get in contact with police. We will be relentless in bringing these violent individuals to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6270/6Nov. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.