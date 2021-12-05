Police appeal after fatal collision involving “HART” Ambulance and a woman in Chatham

Invesgators are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Chatham.

At 11.49am on Tuesday 23 November 2021, Kent Police was called to a collision between a car and an ambulance in The Brook, at the exit road from The Brook multi-storey car park.

The driver of the car, a woman in her seventies, was taken to a London hospital for treatment. She remained in hospital but later died from her injuries.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Department are investigating the circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who has information and is yet to speak with an officer.

Investigators are particularly keen to obtain privately held CCTV and dashcam footage that captures any of the parties involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798538 quoting JW/DS/131/21. You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk