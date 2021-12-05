Teenager dies after Motorway bridge fall in Wiltshire

Police were called at approximately 5.30am to report that a person had fallen from an overbridge between junction 15 and 16 of the M4 motorway, near Wroughton.

The 19-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

Our thoughts are with her family and friends and this tragic time.

The M4 was closed in both directions as well as Croft Road in Wroughton.

While Croft Road and the eastbound carriageway of the motorway have both reopened to traffic, the westbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for some time and we ask that people follow the diversions in place.

As part of our investigation, we’d like to speak urgently to any drivers of vehicles that were travelling on the M4, particularly those on the westbound carriageway, between 5.15am and 5.30am that may have seen something or have dash cam footage that could assist officers with their investigations.

Please call Police on 101 and quote log 85 of today’s date (05/12).