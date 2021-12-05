Blaze rips through Walthamstow car workshop

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a car workshop on Palmerston Road in Walthamstow.

The whole of the single storey workshop is alight.

Borough Commander Richard Tapp, who is at the scene, said: “The whole of the workshop is alight as well as equipment and car parts within the single storey building.

“The blaze has spread to a shop with flats above next door and firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control and prevent further fire spread.

“As the wind is quite strong it is fanning the smoke so residents in the area should keep their doors and windows closed. The heavy smoke has also prompted a high number of calls to our Control Officers.

“Palmerston Road is closed and will remain closed throughout the afternoon and into the evening. A number of surrounding roads are also shut so we would advise motorists to avoid the area where possible.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 34 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 2pm Fire crews from Walthamstow, Leyton, Tottenham, Chingford, Woodford, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.