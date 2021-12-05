Police evacuate more than 50 homes after suspect explosive devices are found

More than 50 houses have been evacuated in Derby after a number of suspicious items were found during a warrant in the city.

Officers attended a house in King Alfred Street, Normanton, at around 11.30am. A man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on-site and a number of houses are currently being evacuated in King Alfred Street, Monk Street and Wolfa Street.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area and those evacuated will be contacted when it is safe to return to their homes.