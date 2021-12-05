A deep area of low pressure moving in across the UK from the Atlantic is likely to bring high winds to many parts of the UK

Strong winds arriving into the west through the morning, spreading inland and reaching eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening. Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.

Strong winds are expected to affect much of the UK on Tuesday, with potential travel disruption in places.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves