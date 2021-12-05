Crews from Rushmoor, Fleet, Yateley and Surrey FRS were called at 6:53am this morning to a fire involving a fuel-tanker on the M3 southbound near Fleet Services.

The well-developed fire involving the tyres and trailer was quickly tackled using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets as Hampshire Constabulary colleagues closed the carriageway.

The quick work of the crews on the scene stopped the blaze spreading to the contents of the tanker itself, preventing a major larger scale incident.

HIWFRS extinguished the fire before dampening down, making the scene safe and handing the incident over to the Highways Agency, who were soon able to reopen the road.