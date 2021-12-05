Police are asking for your help to trace missing Barnsley girl, Megan

The 16-year-old was last seen in Abbotts Road, Lundwood on Wednesday (1 December) and has not been heard from since.

She is white, slim and thought to be wearing a black and red puffer coat.

It is believed Megan could be in Sheffield but does also have links to Leicestershire, Liverpool and London.

Have you seen her?

Please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 283 of 5 December.