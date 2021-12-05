Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing woman

Angela Roberts, aged 48, was last seen at around 5.30pm yesterday (4/12) at The Voco Hotel which is near the Select Car Leasing Stadium in Reading.

She is described as a white woman of medium build with blonde hair.

When Angela was last seen, she was wearing a knee length light grey winter coat with pale coloured lining, dark blue jeans and a white Reading FC football shirt with Select Car Leasing Logo. She also had on grey walking boots and a small square light grey handbag.

She is known to also frequent the Lightwater Country Park.

Investigating officer, Inspector Jason Liles based at High Wycombe police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Angela’s welfare.

“If you think you have seen Angela or know where she might be, please get in touch.

“Angela, if you see this, please get in touch with your family, friends or the police, we just want to make sure you are safe and well.

“You can make a report by calling the non-emergency number 101 or online using the reference number 43210548691.